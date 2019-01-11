A 34-count indictment was returned Tuesday against former Manchester teacher Thomas Evans Baird.

He is charged with the following:

2 counts of continuous sexual abuse of child

6 counts of indecent exposure

12 counts of exploitation of a minor to observe sexual activity

3 counts of aggravated sexual battery

5 counts of sexual battery by an authority figure

3 counts of attempted sexual battery by authority figure

1 count of attempted rape

1 count of attempted aggravated statutory rape

1 count of attempted statutory rape by authority figure

District Attorney Craig Northcott said he is not at liberty to give specifics, but he confirmed there are multiple victims.

Baird, 79, was taken to jail Friday around noon on $100,000 bond. He made bond and was released.

At the time of his arrest, Baird was free on bond from an earlier charge of sexual battery against a 12-year-old. That charge was pending in sessions court, but is now being dismissed because it is included in this most recent indictment.

Baird's next court date is January 22. Stay with News4 for updates.