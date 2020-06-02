NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – With the recent protests and riots over the death of George Floyd, teachers and therapists said there are important lessons to be learned about race.
"I think she's a Civil Rights activist in the making," Ashely Allen said on Saturday as she marched downtown.
Allen wanted to show her daughter Kai what it means to protest peacefully.
"There's no violence going on which is mainly the important part we wanted to show her from seeing everything on the news," Allen said.
They're the type of conversations that are happening across the US.
Licensed Counselor Ilyse Kennedy said parents of white children need to talk to them about white privilege.
"And children as young as four and five, we need to be talking to them frankly about police violence about what’s happening in the streets for our black classmates and friends, why they’re made to not feel safe," Kennedy said.
Kennedy recently posted a book list on Instagram to help get parents started.
"Especially the book 'Not My Idea,' is a book specifically about white privilege and probably can explain it a lot better than a lot of parents might be able to," said Kennedy.
As for children of color, licensed counselor Ashley Appleton said, for them, conversations about race and inequality are nothing new, but she said it is important for parents to question their kids about how they're feeling in this moment.
"Younger children might be conversations just like, 'because of the color of your skin, some people might treat you differently and that doesn't make it right, that doesn't decrease your value, your worth, or anything positive that has to do with you,'" Appleton said.
Kids seeing the images on the news recently can experience PTSD and trauma, but Appleton said before parents counsel kids, they should take care of themselves first,
Appelton said find a counselor who specializes in minority stress and consider getting a therapist of color,
"Feeling like you have someone who understands you is imperative. Put your kids in therapy just to have that place to vent and process and really deal with the emotions you're having," said Appelton.
Kennedy suggested the following articles for any parents wanting to talk to kids about these issues.
