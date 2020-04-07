Local counselor and mental health service provider Nicole Franco is hearing a lot about parents who are finding it difficult to work from home while parenting and teaching at the same time.
"The parents are definitely more anxious and the kids are more bored," said Franco.
Franco said parents also feel especially fatigued and overwhelmed because when it comes to Covid-19 quarantining, there’s no end in sight.
"The parents have all these other concerns financially and health wise on the weight of their shoulders," said Franco.
Then there’s the guilt.
"Why am I not doing more? Am I not being creative enough? I’m already so exhausted. I don't really have tine for this," said Franco, talking about what parents are feeling.
Franco said it's important for parents to understand what they're feeling is normal.
"Forgive yourself for what you can't do right now," said Franco.
Next, practice self compassion and self care.
"Because if you’re not taking care of your mental health then you’re not going to be able to take care of your family members," said Franco.
Perhaps most important, Franco said, is to get help.
"And so many therapists are offering tele-therapy. You can do it from your home. It's pretty easy to do. So I really recommend, if that’s something you’re interested in, to look into it," said Franco.
Franco suggested utilizing mindfulness apps, watching meditation videos on youtube, and visiting Psychology Today.
