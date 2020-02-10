NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A new court date has been set in the fight over the fairgrounds. On February 21st Chancellor Ellen Hobbs-Lyle will hear a motion by the owners of Nashville’s new soccer club. Nashville SC wants to join Metro in fighting a lawsuit filed by the group Save Our Fairgrounds.
Save Our Fairgrounds sued to prevent the soccer team from displacing the uses that have been at the fairgrounds for decades – in particular, events like the flea market and state fair. The soccer team says there is room for everything.
Meanwhile, Councilmember Colby Sledge asked for a legal opinion into whether Mayor John Cooper can legally delay the project by holding off on signing demolition paperwork. Sledge may not like the answer: the head of Metro’s Department of Law, Bob Cooper, wrote, in essence, that the mayor does have that power.
Some council members told News 4’s Nancy Amons that they want soccer, but they're also glad that the mayor is negotiating a better deal for the city.
"I think we will see a stadium get built," said Zach Young, the councilmember who represents Goodlettsville.
Young isn’t subscribing to the idea that companies who had been considering Nashville will change their mind because the soccer deal changed when the mayoral administration changed.
"Nashville is still open for business. We're just not open to being run over by billionaire companies anymore,” said Young.
Nashville SC said in its motion to join the suit that the city entered into a binding agreement under which Metro agreed to lease the soon-to-be-built stadium to the soccer team.
In the filing, Nashville SC wrote that if stadium construction doesn't start by March 31st, "MLS can terminate the agreement and Nashville Soccer could lose its team."
Councilman Freddie O’Connell wonders about the longer-term impact if the deal falls through. Will companies considering moving to Nashville now have second thoughts?
"And that could create a self-induced recession, " O’Connell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.