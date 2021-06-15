Lizzie Harrigan is a licensed counselor.
So she believes in the power of mental health.
"Mental wellness is something you take care of and maintain just like your car or your physical wellness or anything else," said Harrigan.
She does not agree with council member Ginny Welsch's recent proposal.
"I proposed and amendment to the chair's budget that would basically take 6.8 million dollars out of the MNPD budget that goes for school resource officers and move that money into the MNPS budget so we can hire school counselors and school nurses," said Welsch who represents District 16.
Welsch argued that S.R.O.s aren't good for child well being.
"Research has shown, when police are in school, there are harsher punishments and poor kids and non white kids and kids with special needs bare the brunt of that," said Welsch.
She believes kids will actually be safer with more counselors, and when we asked about the terrifying potential of an active school shooter, she said, "We hope that, depending on who the active shooter is, that maybe we've dealt with the mental health crisis of the person before they get to the point where they feel they need to come in and starting their colleagues and friends," said Welsch.
Metro schools disagrees.
A spokesperson sent a statement:
"Metro Schools has enjoyed a positive relationship with the MNPD for the School Resource Officer program. The police department has done a good job overall of matching officers who care about the success of our students and our schools with the SRO program. These officers are not simply there for safety and security, but for building meaningful relationships with students and staff to build bridges in a positive collaborative relationship. While we always welcome additional resources towards restorative justice and SEL practices, we think they can be additive to the SRO program, and shouldn’t detract from it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.