"I just can't tell you how much I've cried this week," said Eden Carlock last month after she woke up to find her yellow 2013 Dodge Dart gone.
Two days later when police found it, Carlock was told she'd have to pay a $200 tow fee to get it back.
"And then to be told, 'you know, yeah, you're the victim, but guess what, you still have to pay for all of this,' it kind of broke my heart because I'm like, 'I just want my car back.'"
Carlock isn't alone.
One of Metro councilman Freddie O'connel's constituents had her truck stolen.
"Good news is the truck is recovered, the bad news is they go to pick it up and Metro hits them with a $165 for the privilege of having their vehicle stolen and recovered," said O'connell.
That's why O'connell is now proposing a new ordinance.
Metro already waives storage fees for victims of violent crimes.
O'connell wants the fees waived for all car theft victims.
"From a victim's perspective, it probably is a bit of a slap in the face to say, 'my car was stolen,' 'ok, well you us 100 bucks to get it back,'" said O'Connell.
There is the question of who will pay.
The tow companies and the impound lots have to make money to stay afloat.
O'connell said his goal is to protect victims with out disrupting private enterprise.
"But I think it's important to have this conversation of how can Metro better take care of our Nashvillians who are victims of a pretty significant crime," said O'connell.
