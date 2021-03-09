After the Christmas Day bombing on Second Ave., a Special Bombing Review Commission was formed. They will discuss how we handle future emergencies. Councilman Freddie O'Connell believes vital voices are missing from the commission; people who live or own businesses on Second Ave.
"If you're a business owner, if you're a resident along Second Ave., your experience on the corridor from having that infrastructure to having that presence of AT&T on the street, those are important points of color," said O'Connell. "Given where the bombing took place, I was surprised by the final list of appointments by the mayor and vice mayor. Having someone from Second Ave. seemed like an automatic, to the point that I didn't think about imposing a question."
O'Connell said residents and business owners could also provide perspective on how they witnessed organizations working together in the initial investigation.
The commission includes the metro council public safety chair alongside seven appointees by Mayor John Cooper and one appointee by Vice Mayor Jim Shulman.
"The idea was to put a whole bunch of different people on this nine-member group to take a bigger picture look at, 'is there anything we can do to make sure this doesn't happen again?'" said Shulman.
Andrea Fanta, a spokesperson for Mayor Cooper, told News 4 in a statement;
"When Metro Council established this committee, they included no requirements for the composition of the group. Council called for a panel of Nashvillians to look at what happened on Christmas Day and make recommendations for how Nashville can be even better prepared to respond to future emergencies. With this mission in mind, Mayor Cooper selected Nashvillians who can provide these perspectives and who also have deep ties to downtown Nashville – and Second Avenue. Brenda Sanderson is a downtown business owner and resident who lives two blocks from Second Avenue. Daryl Talbert represents a company that has a presence on Second Avenue. This is a strong complement to the task force Mayor Cooper established to rebuild historic Second Avenue, which includes Second Avenue residents and property owners."
O'Connell hopes a voice from the Second Ave. corridor can be added.
Shulman said the commission will be seeking out voices from everywhere.
"They're going to have to talk to people, and they're going to have to talk to people on Second Ave.," he said.
