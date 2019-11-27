NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville’s At Large Council Member, Steve Glover, wasted no time refuting the wisdom in giving raises to teachers and support staff in Metro Nashville Public Schools.
"Don't get me wrong, I don't have a problem with the teachers getting the additional money-- its the way we're paying for it,” says Glover.
On Tuesday, Mayor John Cooper announced he would fully commit to a Briley administration proposal of a three percent cost of living adjustment for MNPS teachers and support staff effective January 1.
The $7.5 million of funding required for the adjustment will be sourced from excess MNPS fund balance, of which $2.5 million will come from MDHA.
“We're pulling it out of a savings account, which I think is a bad idea, number one, but on top of that, when we can't honor it for everybody in Metro, I think that's doubly bad." Says Glover.
Glover pointed out council members voted for an 8-percent raise for all Metro employees under the Briley administration. The raises would be separated incrementally into 2 percent, 3 percent, and then an additional 3 percent. That plan was put on hold and Tuesday’s announcement seemed to be a fulfillment of a campaign promise made by Mayor Cooper.
"For me, there's two things that bother me, [first] we're not doing it for everybody in Metro,” says Glover. “Number 2, the way we're paying for the raises for the teachers out of a savings account."
Glover says he received a number of calls from city employees after Cooper made the announcement regarding teacher raises. Glover says the announcement created animosity among city employees who are not receiving a raise.
Glover says his fear is that Metro will not be able to come up with a long-term plan for paying for the raises, which could eventually lead to a tax increase.
