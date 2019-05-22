"It's time for our city leaders to address the panhandling on Broadway," said a voice in the video recently released by Tootsies owner Steve Smith.
The video shows just how aggressive panhandling can be downtown.
"Here we are spending millions of dollars a year bringing tourists to town and then running them off with the bums and the criminals downtown," said Smith.
In March councilman Freddie O'Connell introduced a bill designed to do something about it.
It banned panhandling within 25 feet of ATM's, 10 feet of businesses, the pedestrian bridge, symphony place and Broadway.
"This is really looking at limiting aggressive behavior and giving police a tool to do it," said O'Connell back in March.
O'Connell has changed his position on the issue.
He now wants to delete the Metro code about panhandling, which would eliminate the city's ability to fine those asking for cash.
O'Connell says after talking to constituents and doing more research he feels the fines would only further hurt those needing help.
Advocates for the homeless agree
He plans to proceed with his two proposed ordinances with out the fine section.
O'Connell will host a community meeting to discuss the issue before the next council meeting in June.
