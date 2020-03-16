NASHVILLE, TN.-With the coronavirus, one of the most vulnerable groups right out is our elderly population. The Council on Aging of Middle Tennessee is asking people to check on senior citizens to make sure they’re okay.
Grace Southerland Smith with the Council on Aging says there some things you can do. Check on your nextdoor app to see if someone’s reached out to ask for assistance.
If you do volunteer to help, please make sure you’re healthy and that you wash your hands before dropping anything off at an elderly person’s home.
It’s the little things you do that could help them out.
“Particularly for older adults, staying at home is a good precaution. Unless you absolutely need to go out. Now if you do need to go out to the store, try to avoid the busiest times. You can even call the store and ask them about their hours and the best time to go when it’s not as crowded. Or ask a neighbor to go pick up some things for you. Talk more to friend to stay in touch and to ward off the social isolation,” Smith said.
Smith also says use technology to your advantage to keep you in touch with your elderly parents, friends and neighbors.
