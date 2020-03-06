NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Real-estate developers descended upon Nashville’s neighborhoods hours after a tornado tore through.
“A visceral disgust at the notion that people would try to capitalize so quickly on a disaster that has ruined people’s lives and homes as people are still recovering,” District 5 Councilman Sean Parker said Friday.
Just 12 hours after a tornado ripped through the metro area, decimating homes, he said he caught a real-estate developer making offers.
“Music City in the boom years has kind of gone for Music City to ‘Realtor City,” he said.
Friday morning, Councilman Brett Withers tweeted a similar story.
“I just received a voicemail from an unscrupulous real estate speculator asking me to help him identify houses to purchase in East Nashville including “hard-to-sell” storm-damaged properties. Really, dude? For shame,” he said.
Parker fears homeowners with limited options will be taken advantage of during the worst moment of their lives.
“As property values have risen in a lot of the urban core, so has the cost of homeowner’s insurance,” he explained.“Anyone who comes in with a high-pressure tactic and says it’s now or never, it’s today or it’s not going to happen, this is your opportunity; you need to talk to some other folks.”
He encouraged the community to explore all the resources available to them before making a decision.
“I think that part of rebuilding is ensuring that people who wish to stay in their communities are able to do so.”
You can look through some of those metro government resources here.
