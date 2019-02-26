Keeping at-risk students safe.
Today, Metro council members on the School Safety Committee met with Metro Police, and school leaders to weigh in on the decision to remove school resource officers from alternative learning centers.
Dr. Myron Franklin is the principal of Johnson ALC. He didn't mince words, when it came to the decision by Metro Police to scale back SROs.
“If we're saying the behavior is getting worse outside the school and it's spilling in, I would argue that maybe we need more assistance inside the school," Franklin said.
Metro Police cite a "toxic environment" at the two alternative learning centers as the reason for pulling out.
“The SRO is not a security guard. The SRO is not a facility manager, a student manager,” said Capt. David Corman with the Metro Nashville Police Department. “The MNPD SRO role is to engage in these schools, mentor, counsel, educate.”
Right now, the goal is to transition the current SROs to other locations and duties by March 1.
“The plan is basically the same as it always had been,” Corman explained. “We're going to provide services on arrival and dismissal.”
However, Corman said they're wanting to create a "youth engagement team" to improve relations among at-risk youth.
“We're seeing as juvenile crime increases, we're losing our grasp on it," said Corman.
Franklin said, “I think it's great we're going to reframe it. But, (I) would have liked to have been a part of the discussion to reframe it.”
Metro police say for the rest of the school year, there will be a sporadic presence at the alternative learning centers. But in the fall, they won't have SROs there period.
