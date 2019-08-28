Metro council members are calling for an investigation after seeing what News4 Investigates uncovered.
We obtained years worth of emails and found the Nashville probation department is actively working with ICE agents to get people deported.
Critics said, this collaboration ultimately puts the public at risk because if probationers are afraid of getting deported they won't show up for probation to get the help they need.
After seeing our story, Metro council members drafted a letter saying the probation department is "jeopardizing the safety of our communities," and already the department is making changes.
News4 obtained emails sent between Nashville probation officers and an ICE agent showing collaboration.
Probation officers gave out undocumented immigrants' home addresses.
They shared one probationer's girlfriend's phone number.
In one case, a probation officer offered to set up an illegal immigrant, writing to ICE, "I was told to call this person and get him in the office in order for you to carry out your duty."
"Metro is not here to deport people," said Metro council member Freddie O'Connell.
Council members said the probation office's mission statement states nothing about helping to catch illegal immigrants, but the emails News4 obtained show that's exactly what the department is doing.
"Who made this decision? Why? Was it one person's unilateral discretion or was it a policy of the general sessions court? We don't know the answers to those questions yet," said O'Connell.
It's why he and other council members signed a letter calling for an investigation into the probation department and its director Bob Green, who greed to speak with News4 Investigates Wednesday.
"We don't call ICE and say, 'hey, they're here again. We don't do that, never have never will," said Green.
Greene said the "set up" case was unique and that he made an exception to get a dangerous man off the streets.
"I stand by that because that's a decision protects the public," said Green.
Normally, he said they do not collaborate with ICE, other than giving out home addresses and he said they have permission from a judge to do that.
Because of our story, Green met with his probation officers.
Now, he said, probation won't be sharing where people work, their drug testing locations, or their social security numbers.
"And any communications with ICE moving forward will have to go through me," said Green.
