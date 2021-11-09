NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A handful of Metro Council members are airing out affairs surrounding the Brookmeade homeless camp.

That's after council members were asked to tour the park by the mayor, but the mayor was never coming.

The debate has lasted several months, most recently sparked by a near million-dollar proposal to renovate the camp.

Cleanup begins at west Nashville homeless camp The homeless camp along Cabot Drive and Charlotte Pike is in the process of being cleared out.

Many community members against the plan would rather focus on affordable housing.

The group Reclaim Brookmeade said yesterday's tour by council members was canceled.

City leaders plan to find housing for those in Charlotte Pike homeless camp Thursday, city leaders and community members came together to find shelter for those living in a homeless camp near the Walmart off Charlotte Pike. It’s a place almost 50 people call home, but neighbors say they’ve had enough.

Council members Bob Mendes, Colby sledge, Sean parker have not been shy about calling out these tours in a negative light. One of those tours is scheduled today for Azafran Park.

Several council members have tweeted out an internal email explaining the situation.

Vice Mayor Jim Shulman said he never had talks with the Mayor's Office about visits like these and would have spoken against them if he had. He added that he does not feel site tours are the proper way to understand the situation.

Open Table Nashville, who's been working with the city for a solution, put out a statement about these tours on their social media pages.

“They are claiming that the tours were an idea to gain support for funding for excavation tools as well as cameras around the park,” Open Table Nashville said on their social media page.

The organization added, "The idea of a “tour” of homeless encampments that doesn’t involve the voices, input, or leadership of residents and treats human beings like wild animals is not only problematic, but also utterly demoralizing.”

Open Table Nashville steps in to assist homeless during floods NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “It was probably the most intense thing I’ve ever seen,” Michael McKenzie told us.

Open Table is still pushing for 80+ units of low-income housing just north of downtown, rather than revamping the park.

The Mayor’s Office issued a statement regarding the homeless camps.

“Homelessness is an urgent issue across the nation,” the Mayor’s Office said in their statement. “In Nashville, Mayor Cooper has to date directed additional spending through CARES, the operating budget, and ARP dollars to address the needs of our unhoused neighbors and serve our public health and safety goals.”

To read the Mayor’s Office’s full statement, click here.