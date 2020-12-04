NASHVILLE, TN (WSVM) - While Metro Nashville Police searches for a suspect in the death of 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman, those who knew her, and the surrounding community are mourning the loss of the young nurse.
Kaufman was on her way to Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital for her evening shift on Thursday when police say she was shot and killed on I-440.
Kaufman was a dedicated nurse in the ICU, and for nurses everywhere already going through a tough year, her death saddened many.
In a statement to NEWS 4 from Tina Gerardi, Executive director of the Tennessee Nurses Association said:
“The Tennessee Nurses Association was deeply saddened to hear of the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman. The sudden death of such a young nurse is always devastating, but even more so due to senseless violence. These are very emotionally trying times for health care workers. Our deepest condolences go out to Caitlyn's family, friends, and colleagues at St. Thomas West.”
The young nurse left an impact on many, even a neighbor of Caitlyn’s told News4 in a brief statement: "We live in the same apartment complex so sometimes I see her but she's a sweet soul."
Caitlyn, originally from Pennsylvania, went to Clarion University and was part of the Dive Team. The Athletics Department sent News4 this: “Clarion University and the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Caitlyn Kaufman. Caitlyn embodied all the characteristics of a model student-athlete while a member of the women’s swimming and diving program. She was a tenacious competitor, a supportive teammate and a dedicated student. Our thoughts remain with Caitlyn’s family, as well as her former teammates and coaches, during this difficult time.”
“I think it’s made more tragic given the current pandemic and that this young lady was a nurse on her way to St. Thomas West,” said Kathleen Murphy, Metro Nashville Councilwoman for District 24 covering West Nashville. “Nashville as a community is hurt every time a crime like this happens.”
Murphy told News4 that Metro Council has taken notice to an increase in road related violence, even forming a committee to look at preventative measures like license plate readers and community based education and outreach to get to the causes of the violence.
“We need to be looking at the systemic reasons of why people, Nashvillians are attacking Nashvillians,” said Murphy.
She said what happened to Caitlyn Kaufman should not happen again to anyone else.
“My heart just really goes out to the health care community because this has got to hit them home at a time when morale is already low,” said Murphy. “Every time I drive by St Thomas West and they have the sign that says heroes work here because nothing could be truer than that.”
Ascension Saint Thomas did not provide comment to News4. Family and friends of Kaufman who are also from and live in Pennsylvania have not responded to News4’s request for comment at this time.
