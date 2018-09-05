The Metro Council took another step to protect 180 years of history in the Edgehill community where historic homes have been torn down at an alarming rate.

The new law passed by the council were put in place to protect the character of the neighborhoods there.

The law protects historic homes from being demolished and encourages new construction of homes that fit in with the character of the neighborhood.

Councilman Freddie O’Connell, who represents the Edgehill area, explained how the overlay works with an historic home.

“Now you can do some stuff out back, do additions, renovations, all those kinds of things,” said O’Connell.

For a home not considered historically significant.

“And it’s older or you’ve got an opportunity to create two homes where there was one, we didn’t change anything about entitlements,” said O’Connell.

If you are building a new home within the overlay, it would have to fit in with the neighborhood.

The overlay covers about 5 percent of the Edgehill area from South Street to Wedgewood and parts of Villa Plaza.

In recent years, as 80 and 90-year-old homes were torn down, homes were taking their place, changing the character of a neighborhood.

“For people who have been here, they don’t want to see these become what we’ve heard, the tall and skinny kind of model of development,” said O’Connell.

As developers eye more properties in the Edgehill area, can they get around the overlay?

The historic commission would have a say in that.

“Probably short of demolition on a permit basis, but on a building permit basis, you can take anything you want to the commission,” explained O’Connell. “If they have staff approval, it’s probably going to come out.”

A home is considered historically significant if it is at least 70 years old.