NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With Nashville hosting more and more big sports events, it begs the question, what are the chances Music City could one day host the Olympics?

"Hungry, professional, going to invest," Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation, told News 4 of the city's attitude going after sporting events.

"Always had an eye on using big events to elevate image and stature of the city," he added.

And it's worked, most notably with the 2019 NFL Draft.

But what's the next big event Music City is eyeing?

"World Cup is the next rum on the latter for us, it is that aspirational, lets chase this (event)," Spyridon said. "We know we have to outwork everyone else."

+2 Olympic events to watch this weekend The torch has been lit at the Tokyo Olympics and the opening weekend will feature competition in men's gymnastics, women's soccer, swimming, tennis and more.

As for an Olympic bid, it's a little more complicated.

"The cost of building umpteen venues, for the return, has a lot of risk with it. And I think that's never been more apparent than in Japan with a year delay, no fans."

Plus you need space, something the city is running out of.

"With New Year's Eve and July 4th, we are running out of real estate."

The return on an Olympic investment isn't as grand as you would imagine.

"What do you do with a natatorium, a velodrome? Yea it is great for community, so there is value, but those are expensive investments," Spyridon said. "We kill it in June and July right now, so do we want to invest a ton to stay flat. I hate losing, hedge our bets, but I also like to stick our neck out a little bit."