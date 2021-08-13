NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new trend in the beauty industry could have you saving money and helping the environment.
It’s the waterless beauty trend, where products are heavily concentrated into serums, bars, or tablets.
“In a bottle of shampoo, there’s 80 to 90 percent water. You don’t need the water. You need the soap,” said Megan Gill, owner of The Good Fill store in East Nashville.
The user would add water from the shower or sink as part of their usual hygiene regimen. Gill said the products not only use less packaging and save water, but they also can save you money.
“This bar can last you almost three shampoo bottles worth.”
Waterless products range from shampoo to deodorant to toothpaste. A market report estimates the waterless beauty market to surpass $8.9 billion in 2021.
“There’s a lot of brands that are realizing, ‘Oh, people are moving away from our bottles, and they’re asking us, can you come up with something else,” Gill said.
