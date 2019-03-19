Right now parking for an hour at a meter in Nashville will cost you $1.50.
Soon it could cost you $1.75.
The Metro Traffic and Parking Commission also voted to start charging on Sundays.
The two changes are contingent on whether the city is able to sell a portion of its parking program to a private company for two installments of $15 million.
The city would also get a portion of the proceeds each year.
"I think it's wrong," said Anthony Primm who works in Nashville.
"They're already pretty expensive, so obviously not something you want to hear," said Vanderbilt student Elizabeth Okenfuss.
City officials said Nashville's current parking program is archaic.
"We're now two decades into the 21st century and we have a system that was designed for the last century," said John Green, the chairman of the Metro Traffic and Parking Commission.
Green said, with the new program, people will be able pay using their phones and an app will tell them where parking is available.
"The key is to get the technology in our hands so we can better manage the traffic situation we have in Nashville," said Green.
The idea is to reduce congestion and increase convenience.
Green said the revenue could be used to improve infrastructure.
Still it's a tough sell for those who already feel they pay too much.
"I mean, any excuse will work when you're looking for money. That's just how I see it," said Primm.
If the parking program is bought by a private company, Metro would still be the governing body, so the Traffic and Parking Commission would remain in charge of determining the rates.
The city is also considering increasing the number of meters and increasing the fines from $10 to $25.
Nashville's current parking program brings in about $1.5 million a year.
