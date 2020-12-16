NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Pre-COVID, a box of 9-millimeter ammo would cost you 15 to 17 dollars. Now a box could set you back about 43 bucks.
Experts say a huge increase in demand is only part of the problem.
Last year one round would cost you about 30 cents, but that price is now up to $1.50.
A lot of locations in the country are barren and have no ammo to sell.
Royal Range General Manager Art Cason says part of the problem is a shortage of raw materials.
“The U.S. stopped making them - the lead mines the copper mines - so a lot of those materials were sourced outside our borders,” Cason said.
Then COVID hit shutting many of those overseas plants down.
“A lot of these factories have been closed and so its a lot, like the toilet paper industry, you know we were experiencing 77 cents a roll and now some places it’s $1.50,” Cason said.
There's also record demand for ammo.
Employees at Royal Range are seeing a big increase in the number of first-time gun buyers.
“So for folks like me that have been buying bullets for forever, in a day we’re going, ‘oh my gosh we’re paying twice the money now.’ For the new gun owners it’s not such a shock,” Cason said.
As for when things will change, some experts say that the ammo may not level out to the new normal for two to three years.
Experts here say you shouldn't hoard ammo and say there's only so much of it that you're going to need.
And just like the toilet paper situation in the early months of the pandemic, buying up all of the ammo will only perpetuate the problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.