KNOX COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - One school leader in Tennessee is finding a fun, new way to promote social distancing and mask safety in the classroom this year.
Aaron Maddox, principal of Corryton Elementary School in Knox County, wanted to do something fun to show his students the new safety rules they would need to follow.
Maddox and school staff made a video set to the tune of Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby." The video, of course, is called "Mask, Mask, Safety" and includes safety tips that will be implemented at Corryton Elementary this year.
The tips include wearing face coverings, staying in assigned seating areas and more.
