NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Officials confirm to News4 that a woman who was shot and killed in a domestic-related murder-suicide was a Davidson County corrections officer.
Lawanda Steele-Williams, 53, was a six-year employee of the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. According to investigators, Kirk Williams, 49, shot Lawanda in the kitchen of their home on the 700 block of Rocky Mountain Court before committing suicide.
Investigators responded to the home just before 6 p.m. Sunday after Lawanda's daughter, who had last talked to her mom on Friday, came to the home and found the door locked and heard her mother's cell phone ringing inside the home.
“It is with extreme sadness the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office mourns the passing of Offender Re-Entry Center correctional officer Lawanda Steele. None of us are ever prepared for such an untimely death and our employees need your prayers and support. Our thoughts are with her family as they come to terms with this horrible news," said Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall.
