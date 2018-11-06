A Riverbend Maximum Security Institution correctional officer has been indicted on six felony sexual exploitation charges for viewing child porn while at work.
A grand jury indicted 54-year-old Randall Mclendon admitted to investigators that he used a prison computer to watch child porn no fewer than five times in 2018.
The investigation into Mclendon's behavior began when the warden of Riverbend notified police of Mclendon's suspicious behavior.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A Riverbend Prison correctional officer was charged Tuesday with sexual exploitation of a minor for viewing child pornography while at work.
Randall Mclendon, 54, admitted to sex crimes detectives that he used a prison computer to watch child porn no fewer than fives times this year. The investigation into Mclendon's behavior began when the warden of Riverbend notified police of Mclendon's suspicious behavior.
Mclendon is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.