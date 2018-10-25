CLIFTON, TN (WSMV) - The TBI is investigating an assault of a correctional officer on Wednesday night at the South Central Correctional Facility.
The officer, an employee of CoreCivic, which runs the prison, remains hospitalized.
"Last evening, an inmate assaulted a Correctional Officer while he was performing his duties at South Central Correctional Facility in Clifton, Tenn. The officer was transported via helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.," said Rodney King, Manager, Public Affairs for CoreCivic, in a statement. "We immediately notified our partners at the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC). The incident is being investigated by the TDOC Office of Investigations and Compliance (OIC) and by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. CoreCivic is cooperating fully with the investigation."
The TBI joined the investigation at the request of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper.
