NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Its smell makes you want to walk away, but its sight makes you want to get closer.
A rare 10-foot tall flower is about to bloom at the Nashville Zoo.
Nature can’t be rushed. Hurricanes come and go as they please. So too does that flower after eight years about to bloom for the first time.
“It hasn’t opened yet, but it will be beautiful and a bold red,” said Nick Hanna with the Nashville Zoo.
Hanna said its growing in the Nashville Zoo aviary, where sites always seem to surprise.
When it does pop out, you will know it. A live internet camera is tracking it and its smell, an odor that attracts flies. A complete flower funk.
Hanna said it smells like rotting flesh, but the flies love it and it helps in pollination.
It’s nicknamed the corpse flower, a site for the eyes, not the nose.
An eight-year wait, the flower donated by Vanderbilt opens and closes in three days.
If you can’t get to the zoo to see the corpse flower, you can see the bloom without the smell here.
