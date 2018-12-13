Corporal punishment in public schools is still an option in 19 states, including Tennessee and it’s the focus of a new New York Times article.
“Children are still being hit in school”, is the headline of the article which breaks down things to know about corporal punishment, including the fact that students with disabilities received corporal punishment at a higher rate.
That fact was the focus of a News 4 I-team investigation that prompted the Tennessee state Senate to ban corporal punishment for students with disabilities earlier this year.
Parents of students with disabilities can still opt into corporal punishment.
“A lot of times inappropriate behavior that children with disabilities do exhibit comes from their disabilities specifically,” the executive director of The Arc Tennesssee Carrie Hobbs Guiden said.
The Arc Tennessee is a statewide advocacy organization for people with a developmental disability.
“Having them protected from corporal punishment for things that they don’t always have control over was really important to us,” Hobbs Guiden said.
Another piece of legislation that passed this year is studying the use of corporal punishment on all students in Tennessee.
“Once we get that data back, if it’s not this year, it’s next year, I think we can go back and look and say what can we do about our corporal punishment laws for all students in the state of Tennessee,” Representative Jason Powell said.
Powell says some school systems in Middle Tennessee have already banned it all together.
The Williamson County School District told News 4 they don’t allow it.
The Rutherford County School District said, “Our policy does permit corporal punishment with parent permission, although some schools have chosen not to use it as a discipline option. Parents must indicate their choice each school year during registration.”
