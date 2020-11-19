NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Doctors are explaining the differences between the flu and the coronavirus because both viruses share a lot the same symptoms.
“The two viruses’ flu and COVID are very similar in that they are respiratory viruses, but of course they’re different,” Dr. William Schaffner with Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center said. “Flu actually is transmitted a lot by children. we’re not so sure about that with COVID.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 seems to spread more easily than flu. It also seems to cause more serious illness in some people.
Schaffner said don’t rush out and get a COVID test if you are unsure.
“You know getting tested may not be as useful as we think because it may take days for the results to get back,” Schaffner said.
Schaffner said instead, contact your doctor over the phone and don’t go in person to your doctor.
“I think a lot will depend upon how much flu there is in the community,” Schaffner said. “And what the inclinations of their particular provider are. Call, email, whatever your provider. Don’t just go to the waiting room and spread what you’ve got to everybody else.”
Doctors in our area as well as the CDC said flu numbers have been down so far, but they still are advising people to get the vaccine.
