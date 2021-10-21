CDC advisers are taking the next steps to get more boosters to people in our community. In unanimous votes, they said people 18 and up who got Johnson & Johnson can get any booster at least two months later. For Pfizer and Moderna, people can get any booster after six months. Nashville health officials said the latest recommendations potentially mean more people are going to have access to the follow up shot and more flexibility in choosing which one they want. “There is a lot of information that came out today,” Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Nashville Coronavirus Taskforce said.
Thursday, CDC advisers gave the thumbs up for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters. Jahangir said previously, only Pfizer was recommended. “I think it adds clarity, especially after Pfizer recommendations came out,” Jahangir said. “There was no recommendation for Moderna and J&J, so people who received those didn’t know what they needed to do.”
FDA advisors have recommended a mix and match approach to booster shots, meaning your booster does not need to match what you got for your initial vaccine. Jahangir said it gives people more flexibility in choosing which follow up shot to get.
It is now up to the CDC’s director to make formal recommendations about who is eligible for boosters. Thursday, the Metro health board said once it is approved, they will begin administering boosters likely starting Monday. Jahangir said while vaccines are effective, immunity wanes after while which is why these boosters are needed. “If science demonstrates this may need to be an annual booster, then that is what I will do,” Jahangir said. “If the science shows three shots and we are done, great. I would love not to get another shot.”
Many businesses have mandated employees be vaccinated. We asked Jahangir if he believes that booster doses will also become a requirement. He said it is hard to say, but he emphasized that vaccines are working and saving lives.
