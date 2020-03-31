NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Nurse Judy McCray has been waiting twelve days for her coronavirus test. “I did need to get back to work as soon as possible,” McRay told News4 Investigates.
Randy Fosler quarantined himself twelve days ago while waiting on test results, only to learn Tuesday morning that never had it.
They’re among people with coronavirus symptoms who have reached out to News4 Investigates to express their frustrations.
One viewer, who asked that we not reveal his identity because of his employment, said he was told by Vanderbilt it would be nineteen days till his results were available.
News4 Investigates has been reporting on how these delayed test results could produce an inaccurate portrayal of how many people in Davidson County have the coronavirus:
At Tuesday’s news conference with metro’s coronavirus task force, the chairman acknowledged the delays had been impacting their daily numbers.
“Some of the cases that should have been reported over the last several days – are now being reported today,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir, coronavirus task force chairman.
What further complicates the issue is that so many different labs – both in Tennessee and nationwide – are conducting the testing, so the turnaround times vary.
In a statement to News4 Investigates, Vanderbilt Medical Center’s chief communications officer, John Howser, acknowledged that they too are experiencing a backlog.
Howser wrote that last week, they were out of certain chemical reagents necessary to perform the testing due to a national shortage.
Howser stated that it meant they were unable to keep samples moving through the process at the pace they had established.
“Fortunately, the reagent is back in stock. We know the delay has caused concerns and our lab is working as quickly as possible to remove the backlog to report all results as quickly as possible,” Howser said.
News4 Investigates asked the state health department why it’s taken so long for McRay, a nurse, to get her results, given that they have stated that healthcare workers could have test results back in 24 to 58 hours.
A spokeswoman wrote that that turnaround time is only if a healthcare worker’s test is run through the state health department’s lab.
McRay was tested at a Vanderbilt walk-in clinic, and her test is being run through Vanderbilt’s in-house lab.
The spokeswoman for the public health department said all health care workers and all those in high-risk categories, including contacts of confirmed cases; people in occupations with exposure to large numbers of contacts; nursing home residents; severely immunocompromised patients; critically ill patients; pregnant women and people who have traveled to areas can all request that the state health department run their results, regardless of where they get the test.
