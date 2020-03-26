NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Senate has passed the $2 trillion emergency stimulus funding package and sent it to the House for Congress to sign off on, which will be followed by the president's signature. The questions on everyone's minds: who, how, and when.
People across the country will be receiving direct deposits or checks in the coming weeks.
NBC News economy reporters assembled this very helpful collection of answers to everyone's questions:
- How Much?
- When?
- Will there be multiple payments?
- How will it be sent?
- How does the government determine how much I should get?
- I'm on Social Security. Will I still get some?
- I'm a disabled Vet. Do I qualify?
There are many more answers on their article online.
