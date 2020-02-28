All eyes continue to focus on coronavirus.
The illness is even impacting weddings.
A lot of people are scrambling to rearrange their plans for honeymoons and wedding dresses.
An East Tennessee woman said her bridesmaid's dresses will no longer be shipped in time for her wedding.
“My maid of honor called me and she was like, I’m going to need you to sit down. We just received emails that the dresses are not coming, said Ashley Ingram.
Ingram said said her 8 bridesmaids ordered the dresses back in December.
The dresses were expected to be delivered in March
Ingram said each bridesmaid was sent an email stating the dresses would no longer be delivered in time for her April wedding.
“They have extended the Chinese New Year. They are not going to be able to go back in the factories until the coronavirus situation has been sorted out. I get married April 25th so that’s very soon and we’re having to start basically back from the beginning and choose all new dresses.”
Ingram said in just a few days they were able to choose a new dress for her bridesmaids.
"We have just found another dress that is here in America and can be shipped to us. At the end of the day, April 25th. I will still be married.”
