NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live, and for some, the things we look for in a living situation.
Now in some of the country's hottest markets, developers, designers and realtors are adapting for a new COVID-conscious era.
Working and schooling from home is still an adjustment for many, making open floor plans less desirable than they once were.
Realtors say the pandemic is changing buyers' priorities.
Some multi-family designers are starting to move away from co-working layouts and shared amenities, opting instead for "pod style" features.
Now condo and apartment buildings are advertising touchless features such as voice-activated elevators and robots that can deliver goods, park cars and sanitize spaces.
At the Paramount luxury condos at Miami Worldcenter, a hospital-grade germ-zapping robot disinfects the building.
It's a glimpse into the future, where COVID changes may dictate designs, even after the pandemic is over.
