NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The coronavirus is hitting local businesses hard.
Some workers are beginning to wonder where their next paycheck might come from if conditions don't improve.
News4 spoke with RJ Cooper who owns Saint Stephen in Germantown.
"Went through 9/11, went through the 2008 financial crisis and so forth and I think this is probably the hardest hit that we've had over my 30 year career," RJ Cooper, Owner of Saint Stephen said.
For Cooper, the last two weeks haven't been kind between a tornado and the coronavirus outbreak.
"We got hit twice," Cooper said.
It's cost his business thousands of dollars, but more than that, he's worried about his employees.
"I mean it's been pretty stressful. Nobody really knows where their next paycheck is coming from or how long the virus especially is gonna last," Chase Voight, a Saint Stephen employee said.
Cooper is trying to take care of employees like Voight. He closed the restaurant for a few days to protect them from the virus.
Cooper wants to make sure they still get a paycheck too. He's come up with a grab and go pantry, a way to order online, and a shortened menu.
There will also be fewer seats when the restaurant reopens.
"It's a critical, critical time, but what's great about the restaurant and hospitality industry as a whole is the resilience of these people," Cooper said.
For now, the lights will stay off and the doors locked.
The plan is for the restaurant to reopen on Thursday.
Like many other local businesses, the last thing they want to do is let go employees. So, they're asking for the community's support.
