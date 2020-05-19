NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With fewer planes in the sky due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a lot less of weather data data coming in.
News4 Meteorologist Melanie Layden explains if that means our daily weather forecast could be disrupted.
In some parts of the world, this could be a problem down the road. But News4 viewers can be sure they’re getting a reliable, accurate forecast in the mid-state, despite that decline.
Ever since the 1960s, data has been collected from commercial airlines such as Delta, United and Southwest and from cargo carriers for companies such as UPS and FedEx. That data goes straight into the National Weather Service’s forecasting operations.
But because of coronavirus, NOAA said in the United States, data has declined 75% during the pandemic.
But that doesn’t mean that you’re not getting an accurate weather forecast from the 4WARN weather team.
"No doubt the information we can get from airplanes is valuable, especially when it comes to temperature, wind, humidity.. things like that," News4 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer said. "But there are so many other sources that are used when it comes to imputing that data into our forecast models, that I really don’t see it having a significant impact."
At this time last year, air crafts were able to provide nearly 600,000 observations a day. Now, with far fewer flights, we get around 180,000 observations a day.
That kind of information is really only critical when it comes to rural areas with little technology. Meteorologists at NOAA said places such as Africa and South America would likely be first to see any kind of decline is weather forecasting, if any at all.
"Of course it remains to be seen during hurricane season, how the lack of that information will impact those forecasts because they’re very important and were just upon hurricane season," Spencer said.
Hurricane season starts on June 1st. But airline officials said they hope to have more planes up in the air by that point, as daily life slowly gets back to normal.
