NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The coronavirus is changing how the Metro Nashville Police Department is responding to crime.
In some cases now, they'll be taking reports over the phone instead of in person.
The police department now has 235 additional cellphones that will be used by officers at all eight precincts. Officers will share them on each shift.
It's part of the Temporary Alternative Call Response Program.
The idea behind taking more reports over the phone is to stop the virus from spreading and to keep officers from being exposed.
A few examples of when officers will take a report over the phone include minor car crashes, shoplifting, and stealing from cars.
"I actually think it's great. Honestly because it prevents the spread, obviously, of the virus, but I also think it's going to give immediate attention to more severe crimes in our area," Katie Veit who lives in Sylvan Park said.
Other police departments have put in place similar changes. One includes the Mt. Juliet Police Department.
Capt. Tyler Chandler spoke with News4 over Skype on Wednesday about why this is all so important.
"So, if there is a roll call, if there is a briefing, if officers are congregating or they're coming into contact with a lot of people, that could affect our workforce if say all of a sudden the entire patrol shift that day has to be quarantined for 14 days," Capt. Chandler said.
If you still need Metro police to show up, they'll ask you to step outside. This is so they can get all of the info they need, but at a distance.
You'll still get a report number, the name of the officer who took down the report, and how you can get a copy.
