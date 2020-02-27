Coronavirus is now affecting local trips to Italy, including an annual one organized by a popular local restaurant.
Coco’s Italian market doesn’t just offer authentic Italian cuisine, they take their customers on authentic Italian experiences. One week from their guided group trip to South Italy, news came that the European country has the most cases of coronavirus in the world, outside of Asia.
I had 42 people that were supposed to go to Sicily and then the Amalfi Coast with me -fly out of Rome - and 20 are not going to go.” Owner Chuck Chinelli said. “Some senior citizens have decided not to go. I had one person who’s a cancer patient survivor decide not to go.”
It's a decision Chinelli understands “Why risk it? Italy will always be there it’s been there for thousands of years
Over the years he's made friends with vendors around Italy, some near the areas facing quarantine
“If they’re not worried, I’m not worried. If they’re worried then I’ll be worried.”
Chinelli will still take the trip with the remaining 22 people next week, and scheduled an identical trip later this year so the people who changed their minds this time have an opportunity to go in the fall. .
