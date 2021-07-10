LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Local first responders had a little fun in hopes of helping one of their own. The Lebanon Police and Fire Department held a cornhole tournament Saturday morning to help fundraise for a fellow police officer.
All of the money they raised will benefit a member of the police officer Matt Dedman and his family. Dedman suffered a stroke while playing basketball and the departments say they want to help him and his family cover the medical expenses.
"It's wonderful," said Dedman. "Everybody's been great and this is cool to have everybody here. I'm excited."
In addition to the tournament, the departments also sold t-shirts during the event to raise money.
Dedman says he's lucky, and expects to be able to make a full recovery.
