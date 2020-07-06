NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - CoreCivic is looking to end its contract with the city of Nashville in just three months.
CoreCivic has had a 30-year relationship with Nashville to operate the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility.
However, in July, Council member Freddie O’Connell looked at ending the contract of CoreCivic and having the sheriff's office take over operations of the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility.
The current contract for CoreCivic to run the detention facility ends on July 29. However, on May 21, CoreCivic was given a notice of intent for a five-year contract to continue operating the detention facility.
Council Member Freddie O’Connell has been the most vocal of a group of council members who want the private prison company gone. Last Friday, his team laid out a plan to break ties with the company in 2022.
In a letter to Sheriff Daron Hall on Monday, CoreCivic said the council member is being "dishonest" about the company.
"It appears that you and some members of the Metro Nashville Council are pushing an agenda that’s void of facts, ideologically driven and completely ignores CoreCivic's decades long history of exceptional performance. This proposed action to end our contract would not only result in millions of dollars in increased liabilities to the already strained Metro budget to cover costs in excess of what is funded by the state, but it would also potentially jeopardize the life-changing reentry programming currently delivered to the inmates in our care."
The company said they want to ensure a smooth transition, but refuse to be a "political punching bag" from some metro council members.
In their letter, CoreCivic stated they will be giving their 90-day notice. CoreCivic is giving an extra two months to help with the transition.
That decision leaves the sheriff and metro council members with three months to come up with a new plan.
O'Connell's responded on social media on Monday night.
Well, I’d say their commitment to their inmate population and a public conversation about offering public safety while moving away from mass incarceration is clear from this communication.They’re just here for the easy money. https://t.co/OOrjchLuhk— Freddie #StayHome O'Connell (@freddieoconnell) July 6, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.