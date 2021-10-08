HARTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A correction officer was injured after an attack by an inmate at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center on Friday afternoon.
CoreCivic Public Affairs Director Ryan Gustin said four inmates attacked two other inmates around 12:30 p.m. That is when staff tried to stop the fight.
However, while breaking up the fight, Gustin said one correction officer suffered injuries after being hit in the back of the head. An inmate reported being hurt during the fight.
Authorities took both the inmate and the officer to a hospital, Gustin said. The officer has since been treated and released from the hospital. Gustin added the inmate remains in the hospital's care for treatment of his injuries.
Gustin said they had identified the people involved in the fight. Those at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center informed the Tennessee Department of Correction and local law enforcement about the fight. The Office of Investigations and Conduct will investigate the incident.
