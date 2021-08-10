NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Cordell Hull Legislative Office in Nashville will be closed on Tuesday, due to flooding in the building.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton said the closure comes after a water main rupture. There is no water and therefore, staff should not report.
The Cordell Hull Legislative Office Building in Nashville is closed today because of a water main rupture. At this time, the facility has no water, and therefore, staff should not report. We’ll provide updates as more information becomes available.— Speaker Cameron Sexton (@CSexton25) August 10, 2021
A water main rupture has caused flooding in the Cordell Hull Legislative Office Building in Nashville. The water is shut off and the facility is not open for operation today. Staff should not report for work this morning.— Randy McNally (@ltgovmcnally) August 10, 2021
