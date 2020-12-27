NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Due to the system outages following the bombing in downtown Nashville, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally is telling legislators to stay home.
Due to system outages from the explosion in downtown Nashville, @CSexton25 and I are advising #tnleg staff not to report to the Cordell Hull Building on Monday.— Randy McNally (@ltgovmcnally) December 27, 2020
