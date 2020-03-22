Coping After a week of quarantine

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After a week of staying inside when businesses have had to shut down to help stop the spread of coronavirus, many people spent part of the weekend finding relief in getting outside at a safe and social distance.
"I’m calling it the social distancing picnic everyone was responsible for bringing their own food and own thing to sit on," said Sonja Humphries.
Sonja and her friends spent part of Saturday afternoon at Centennial Park sitting six feet apart, but together.
"When you’re living alone and you’re working from home there’s no opportunity to talk to anyone face to face," Humphries.
After a full week of separation for most Nashvillians, people were eager to get out and stretch.
Many families got out for a walk, others for a run.
"It’s hard. You’ll go crazy if you don’t stay active," said Andrew Lazo.
Even for movie buff Andrew, he was ready for new entertainment.
"Movie theaters are closed down so I’m going to be finding a bunch of new shows to binge watch," he said.
"We're gunna stream a movie and have people jump in and watch it with us," said Lane Hollingsworth.
He and his husband Ryan are in the group of people staying in later to take advantage of early released movies out this weekend like Onward, The Invisible Man, The Hunt and Emma.
"I think it’s cool that companies like Disney and other movie producing companies are issuing their movies early to be streamable," said Ryan Hollingsworth.
They were creating a special chat room with friends to stream at the same time to keep the fun interaction of going to the movies.
"I think the more creative that we can all be with the way we spend our time at home like watching a movie with friends virtually," said Lane.
Everyone who spoke with News 4 said it was very important after a week to find an outlet. Each stressed they were still aware of how many people were in a particular area to maintain social distance guidelines.
