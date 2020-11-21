COOPERTOWN, TENN. (WSMV) - Coopertown Police, Robertson County EMA, and THP are currently searching for a missing 14 year-old female in the Errel Dowlen Road, Joe Dowlen Road, and South Walker Road area.
The juvenile is described as 5'6" and has shoulder-length brown hair with blonde highlights. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.
At this time, several crews are on the ground searching and ask that residents in this area stay in their homes while crews work with search dogs.
If you know any information regarding the whereabouts of the juvenile female, you are asked to contact 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.