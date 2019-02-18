BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) - A Tennessee man is facing charges for pulling a gun on a couple wearing “Make America Great Again” hats.
James Phillips, 57, of Cottontown, TN, was arrested after the incident.
Police said the incident happed at a Sam’s Club on Saturday.
Phillips allegedly approached the couple in the store and flipped them off.
He and a man got into an argument and that’s when the gun was pulled.
“He told me this is a good day for you to die,” said Terry Pierce. “I told him ‘then pull the trigger. Either put the gun down or pull the trigger,’ and he put the gun down and walked away and that’s when I went after him.”
Phillips claimed the couple harassed him while he was putting groceries in his car.
Phillips was charged with wanton endangerment and was jailed on a $10,000 bond. A court appearance is set for Friday.
