NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new poll by the mayoral campaign of John Cooper shows he's got a two-to-one lead over his opponent, incumbent Mayor David Briley.
Briley is actively raising money and said he's not quitting the race.
"I'm going to fight, leave it all on the field between now and September 12th to give folks in Nashville information about the direction where we're headed,” Briley said.
The Cooper campaign released a new poll by GlobalStrategyGroup showing Cooper leads Briley in the race 59% to 26%.
Voters who were polled said they see Cooper as the mayor who would put neighborhoods first, giving Cooper 58% and Briley 19%.
"The whole county is very concerned that the next chapter of Nashville is going to include them, and that really is our base,” Cooper told News4 on Friday after polling the most votes in Thursday’s general election.
Briley had not yet seen the poll.
"I don't know the details of his poll, whether it has any credibility or not,” he said.
Briley's supporters are actively fundraising, sending an email blast to young progressives inviting them to an event Wednesday.
He's got to raise money for advertising.
"I think they will have trouble with that, certainly more trouble than they had a few months ago," Cooper said.
Briley's criticized Cooper for using his own money. Cooper loaned himself nearly $1.5 million to fund the general election campaign.
"I expect he will spend more than I can raise," Briley said.
Voter fatigue may be a problem for both candidates. Early voting for the runoff election begins Aug. 23.
