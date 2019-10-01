David Briley and John Cooper

Incumbent Nashville Mayor David Briley (left) and Mayoral Candidate John Cooper

 File

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Mayor Cooper's office has placed two executive orders issued by former Nashville Mayor David Briley under 90 day review.

Sources in the Mayor's office have confirmed to News4 that Briley's executive order fighting a TN House bill addressing sanctuary cities and immigration enforcement was placed under a 90 day review.

In addition, the $750M "Under One Roof" initiative Briley introduced in March of this year has been placed in the 90 day review process.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.