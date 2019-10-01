NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Mayor Cooper's office has placed two executive orders issued by former Nashville Mayor David Briley under 90 day review.
Sources in the Mayor's office have confirmed to News4 that Briley's executive order fighting a TN House bill addressing sanctuary cities and immigration enforcement was placed under a 90 day review.
In addition, the $750M "Under One Roof" initiative Briley introduced in March of this year has been placed in the 90 day review process.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
