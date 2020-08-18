NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There will be no fans at Tennessee Titans home games at the beginning of the season, according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper.
Cooper said there will be no fans at Nissan Stadium for the Tennessee Titans home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 20.
“There’s certainly no denying that we wish we would be opening our home schedule on Sept. 20 in front of fans,” Titans President and CEO Burke Nihil said in a statement on Tuesday. “NFL football is a game meant to be played in front of a loud, cheering crowd and no one desires that outcome more than us. However, these are not normal times and as civic leaders in this great city, we understand and support Mayor Cooper and Metro Nashville Public Health Department’s decision today to delay welcoming fans into Nissan Stadium.”
Cooper said he wants no fans for the months of August and September at Nissan Stadium and that includes during Nashville SC games.
“It’s hard to believe that almost six months ago, on Feb. 29, we welcomed 60,000 fans at our inaugural match in Major League Soccer, and even harder to realize the change our lives have endured since then,” Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre said in his statement on Tuesday.
Nashville SC are preparing to play a game against Inter Miami CF on August 30.
"We will miss the support from those 60,000 fans. Whilst we all know the value of fans to their team, we believe that it’s important that we all take responsibility in fighting this virus by taking a responsible approach for the safety of everyone," Ayre said. “That means wearing our masks and adhering to all CDC protocols, so together we can control it, minimize it and we all hope that as a result of this continued responsibility we will be able to welcome you back at Nashville SC matches in a safe environment soon."
Cooper made the announcement during the Metro Coronavirus Task Force hearing on Tuesday morning.
“Across the United States, there’s a wide range of approaches to in-person attendance for professional sports based on a wide range of public health policies and the prevalence of the coronavirus in those locations,” Cooper said. “We must take a cautious approach recognizing that we cannot predict our COVID-19 metrics further into the fall sports season. I’m grateful both to the Tennessee Titans and Nashville SC for working closely with our Office of the Metro Public Health Department while prioritizing the safety of their players, staff and our residents.”
Officials with the Titans and Nashville SC have been working with local Metro Health officials to develop a safe stadium plan. The plan includes the following items:
- mandatory face coverings
- structured ingress and egress planning
- socially-distant seating
- contactless faucets
- hand sanitizer stations throughout the stadium
- individually-wrapped food
Any Titans ticket holders are being advised to reach out to the Titans Ticket Services team with any questions.
“I can assure you of this: this virus will not deter us from our mission to bring you an exciting, competitive season of Titans football,” Nihill said. “We hope our fans can cheer us on in Nissan Stadium soon, and in the meantime, look forward to feeling everyone’s support and energy from home as we kick off the season with Monday Night Football, Sept. 14.”
