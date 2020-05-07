NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mayor has announced a date when non-essential businesses in Nashville can start Phase 1 of the reopening progress.
Mayor John Cooper said the city will start the Phase 1 on May 11, which means non-essential businesses such as retail and commercial and restaurants will be able to open at 50 percent capacity. All employees must be screened for infection and must wear a mask while working.
"Not a broad reopening, a gentle reopening to help businesses while continuing to manage the virus," Cooper said after Nashville non-essential businesses have been closed for 53 days.
The mayor said city officials will be hosting webinars to instruct businesses and organizations on a successful and safe reopening. For more information on the webinars, click here.
Gyms and "high touch businesses" such as nail salons and hair dressers must remain closed at this time. Bars and entertainment venues will also remain closed at this time.
All residents are still advised to wear masks when going out in public, Cooper said. Gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed, Cooper said.
"You’re safer and so is everyone else if you reduce the time you’re out and about," Cooper said.
The city is working on making more masks and Cooper said "a homemade mask is an option."
Cooper has been in close conversation with health experts. Cooper advised people, who could work from home to do continue to do that. He added residents who were more than 65 years old or had underlying conditions to stay home as well.
"We are all responsible for continuing our progress. Protect yourself. Protect others," Cooper said.
The announcement came during his Thursday's press conference and as there has been a total of 3,432 cases of coronavirus in Davidson County. This was an increase of 86 cases in the past 24 hours. There have been 35 deaths reported in Davidson County.
"[We received a] passing grade from our health benchmark, but not a perfect score,' Cooper said. "We have successfully protected our hospital capacity... never needed to use the emergency overflow hospital at Music City Center."
The announcement also came after a small group of masked protesters stood in front of city hall Wednesday morning. They were demanding an end to Davidson County Stay at Home order.
Department of Public Health and the Metro Police Department will continue to investigate reports of non-compliance with health guidelines set forth under Phase 1.
"We are hiring 20 or more individuals to help the enforcement process," Cooper said.
Metro health officials are advising residents to do the following social distancing practices:
- Practice social distancing as defined by the CDC (6 feet of distance from others).
- Wear a cloth face covering when in a community setting, especially in situations where you may be near people. These settings include grocery stores and pharmacies. These face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing.
- Stay at home, unless leaving your home is absolutely necessary because you have medical needs or are an essential worker.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
Stay with NEWS 4 Nashville for updates on this breaking news story.
