NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper said on Monday he expects to extend his Safer at Home order while working with the largest Tennessee cities to reopen the economy.
Cooper made the announcement during the daily COVID-19 Task Force press conference.
"I expect an announcement probably tomorrow on the formal extension of the Safer at Home order," Cooper said during the press conference. "I think people should expect, particularly with today's news, that it will be extended for a period of time until we are certain the rate of the disease is declining in Nashville."
Officials announced there had been 152 new cases on Sunday, raising Nashville's total confirmed cases to 1,903, according to the Metro Public Health Department.
Cooper said the new task force formed between Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga will be meeting on Monday afternoon.
"A lot of work is going on this week on how to do a restart and I hope by the end of the week there there will be a lot of progress," said Cooper.
The increase in confirmed cases in Davidson County could slow an chance to reopen the city economically.
"We're working this week on how to have a safe restart. We're looking for the rate of transmission to decline before we can reopen."
A rally was planned for Monday morning calling for the economy to reopen.
"I'm all for the rally. Do it safely and social distance," said Cooper. "We want public participation. We want to reopen. We agree. We need to do it safely."
