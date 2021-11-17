NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A quick thinking corrections Corporal is to thank for intercepting a cooler full of meth before making its way inside the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, according to the Department of Corrections.
The department says Cpl. Sonya D’Archangel noticed an out-of-place package in a warehouse on property that she thought didn't look 'right'. When examining the package, she noticed it was addressed to a specific cell and the tracking number was not written as it should have been.
The package was run through a scanner when it was discovered to be packed with 22oz. of meth inside of a cooler. The department says this was a good example of trusting your gut and congratulated Cpl. D’Archangel on the catch.
There was no word on who sent the package or if charges will be placed.
